Guests can now ‘automagically’ enter Walt Disney World theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests enjoying their Spring Break vacations in Orlando, can now use their mobile phones to enter Walt Disney World theme parks.

On Tuesday, guests with Apple devices, including phones and watches, were able to use the ‘MagicMobile’ service for the first time to enter theme parks.

Guests can create a ‘MagicMobile’ pass via their My Disney Experience App. It would add any theme park tickets they have purchased to the device’s digital wallet.

The vacation app already offers Disney Resort hotel guests the option to open their rooms.

The ‘MagicMobile’ system will also launch capability for Android devices in the coming months.

The new technology is an extension of the resort’s MagicBand, which allows guests to enter parks by tapping the band to a sensor at the park’s entrance.

Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October of this year.