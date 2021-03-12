Visiting the ‘Most Magical Place on Earth’ just got a little bit easier

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Resort is giving guests more options, when it comes to entering any of their four theme parks.

Guests will soon be able to create a ‘Magic Mobile’ pass via their My Disney Experience App. It would add any theme park tickets they have purchased to the device’s digital wallet.

‘Magic Mobile’ is an extension of the resort’s MagicBand, which allows guests to enter parks by tapping the band to a sensor at the park’s entrance.

The vacation app already offers Disney Resort hotel guests the option to open their rooms.

The new’ Magic Mobile’ system will be launching in phases later this year. Apple devices will be the first to be able to use the mobile pass.

Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October of this year.