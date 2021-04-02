Archbishop of Miami on Holy Week: Attend Catholic Mass with safety measures

MIAMI – Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Miami is doing everything to keep parishioners safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

There was hand sanitizer inside the cathedral, and the capacity was limited to 30%, which allowed for social distancing. Families who live together sat together.

“I think that everyone can come to any one of our parishes with some confidence that they can worship and do so safely,” Wenski said.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for religious people across the world.

After suspending Mass on March 18, 2020, some churches in Broward and Miami-Dade resumed public Masses on May 26. At a time of loss and grief with COVID-19, some Catholics did not feel safe attending Mass. But this Holy Week many who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are returning.

“I was in tears because it is not the same to pray in front of your computer,” Mariela Sanchez said, adding Thursday was her first day back at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Key Biscayne.

At the Cathedral of Saint Mary, the seat of the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Miami, all of the parishioners were wearing face masks on Good Friday, the commemoration of Christ’s crucifixion and his death at Calvary.

“It is a day of sorrow, but also a time of hope for we know that Christ in dying for us made it possible for us not to die forever,” Wenski said.

To allow for social distancing on Sunday, there will be more opportunities to go to Easter Mass, the annual celebration of Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Some churches are hosting several services.