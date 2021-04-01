Your guide to restaurants offering Easter specials across Miami

MIAMI – Easter is this Sunday, April 4, and if you’re looking to support a local restaurant (or are skipping the mess and cleanup of cooking for a large family), we’ve got a list of restaurants across Miami-Dade County that are offering Easter specials for brunch, dinner, and everything in between.

From Easter brunches filled with spring-inspired cocktails to Easter eggs filled with hidden prizes, there are restaurants for guests of all ages to enjoy this Easter in the Magic City.

PLANTA: Indulge in 100% plant-based comfort food with PLANTA’s Easter Brunch Box. Find sweet and savory selections such as bagels, vegan cream cheese, and vegan land lox, hot cross buns, carrot & walnut loaf, orange juice, and more.

Vegan brunch bundle at PLANTA. (Courtesy of PLANTA)

AMARA AT PARAISO: Amara at Paraiso is doing an Easter brunch on April 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at $150 per person. The brunch includes appetizers, baked goods, choice of an entree, shareable desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages. Easter-themed cocktails can be ordered separately.

SWAN: This Easter, Swan in the Design District is serving up dishes perfect for the spring holiday. Enjoy brunch bites made of fresh, seasonal ingredients like the Miami-inspired, Guava & Cheese French Toast or the Smoked Salmon El Bagel.

Bourbon Caramel Cinnamon Roll at Swan. (Courtesy of Swan)

BAIA BEACH CLUB: Baia Beach Club is hosting Easter Brunch on the Bay from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with live entertainment, bottomless mimosas, champagne, and a Mediterranean-inspired brunch, which includess grilled halloumi cheese, primavera risotto, and carrot cake from Fireman Derek.

TIGERTAIL + MARY: From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. enjoy Easter brunch in Coconut Grove at $100 per person. Brunch includes six appetizers, choice of an entree, and a “feast of sweets served family-style.” Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the price. There will also be a guest appearance by the Easter bunny.

SALVAJE: Salvaje in the MiMo district is doing Easter brunch on their rooftop, where you’ll find panoramic views of Miami’s busy city skyline. Find refreshing brunch dishes and unique cocktails for an unforgettable gastronomic experience from start to finish this Easter.

Rooftop at Salvaje (Courtesy of Salvaje)

PUBBELLY SUSHI: From 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., all locations will give out Easter eggs during their Sunday brunch that are filled with surprises, which range from complimentary appetizers and sushi to a voucher for a free Easter brunch. If ordering takeout, the first 200 customers will get an Easter egg, as well, filled with prizes they can redeem at their next visit.

BATCH GASTROPUB: Batch Gastropub is doing an Easter-themed brunch paired with $20 bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and bellinis for two hours. Adults will also get to win prizes hidden in Easter eggs.

MICHAEL’S GENUINE FOOD & DRINK: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Michael’s Genuine is hosting a brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at $120 per person. Brunch includes five shareable appetizers, an entree, a sampling of five desserts for the table, and non-alcoholic beverages. Some of the brunch items include crab benedict, shrimp and grits, and more.