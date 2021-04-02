Families grieve after 2 Miami-Dade employees drown in Miami Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The widows of Kirk Munguia and Ariel Romero, both employees of Miami-Dade County, said they were grieving on Thursday night after the two men drowned in Miami Beach. Munguia was 42 and Romero was 49.

Munguia was a member of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and Romero was a member of the Miami-Dade Internal Services Department.

On Wednesday, Munguia went to the beach with his 11-year-old daughter off of 54th Street and Collins Avenue. The two were on an inflatable raft when they started to struggle in rough water.

Witnesses saw Munguia and his daughter couldn’t keep up with the large waves. A lifeguard and Romero jumped to rescue them. The lifeguard swam to rescue the girl, and Romero swam to rescue Munguia. Romero didn’t make it back.

The lifeguard found Romero, of Hialeah, and doctors at Mount Sinai Medical Center pronounced him dead. Munguia vanished. The U.S. Coast Guard searched overnight. His body surfaced on Thursday morning near 55th Street.

Ad

Anita Perez set up a GoFundMe to help Romero’s family and Kristin Baird set up a GoFundMe to benefit Munguia’s family.