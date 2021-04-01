Search continues for missing swimmer off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities took to the water off Miami Beach after a swimmer went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said he was swept up by the current along with other swimmers, one of whom had to be pulled to safety and rushed to a hospital.

Horrified beachgoers watched as rescuers searched for the missing swimmer.

“I never seen anything like this in my life,” said witness Phyllis Daniels.

Miami Beach police said the calls for help came Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

According to authorities, four swimmers were in distress behind the Castle Beach Club building on Collins Avenue near 54th Street.

They said it all started when a man entered the water to rescue a father and his 11-year-old daughter. The man who went in to help ended up going under as well.

“We were out here, and we were watching the water and we saw the guy go down, once, twice, and we saw the lifeguard trying to get closer to him,” said witness Janice Clark. “As he got closer, he went down again I didn’t see him anymore after that.”

Ad

He was eventually pulled out and rushed to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“His stomach was enlarged from the water and his face was really dark and they were working on him,” said Clark.

The search continued late into the night for a 43-year-old man last seen wearing blue swim trunks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the US Coast Guard are assisting in the search, while a desperate family can only hold out hope for a miracle.

“They can’t go in the water, they’re just sitting and waiting to see what happens and that’s devastating,” Clark said.