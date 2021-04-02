Nova Southeastern University mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nova Southeastern University announced on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines are required for students and staff, and in-person classes will resume in the fall.

The private university’s deadline for students and staff to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series is Aug. 1. They will be able to make an appointment online for the on-campus vaccination site starting on Monday.

“What makes this different from what other colleges and universities have announced for the fall semester is that NSU is mandating that all students and employees be fully vaccinated,” the NSU announcement said.

NSU representatives will host a news conference to answer questions about the plans and policy at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

