Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites supported by FEMA opening Thursday

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Several FEMA-supported mobile COVID-19 vaccinations sites will open Thursday on a one-time-only basis.

They include:

First Brazilian Church at 1103 NE 33rd Street in Pompano Beach from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mision Peniel at 208 Boston Avenue in Immokalee from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bridge to Hope at 17700 SW 280th St in Homestead from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Global Church at 17701 NW 57th Avenue in Miami from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Feeding South FLorida at 650 NW 5th Avenue in Florida City

A spokesperson said sites should have 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and closing times could be earlier if the daily allotment is exhausted.

Meanwhile, local physicians said they welcome pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s announcement that its vaccine is 100% effective against symptomatic illness in children between the ages of 12 and 15.

“As a pediatrician, this is what we’ve been waiting to hear,” said Dr. Ron Ford, chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. “This is a game changer.”

While most doctors consider children to be at low risk, Dr. Otto Ramos with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami said the hospital has treated more than 5,000 children with the disease. Some have suffered unique complications from the virus.

“Out of those, about 500 have ended up in the hospital for one reason or another. We’ve had over 100 that require intensive care,” Ramos said.

Ad

Pfizer’s vaccine is still not yet authorized for use by anyone under 16.

RELATED STORY

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens