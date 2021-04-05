2 kids, 2 adults in car hit by train in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including two children, were in a vehicle that collided with a train Monday evening near Miami International Airport, rescue officials said.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Northwest 38th Avenue and 36th Street where a freight train could be seen stopped on the tracks next to an SUV.

Hialeah fire rescue officials said two adults in the vehicle were transported as trauma alerts. They were both awake and breathing.

The children were initially believed to be OK.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

