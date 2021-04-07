Miami couple wins wedding hosted by FIU Hospitality students and staff after it was canceled due to COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As thousands of couples’ weddings across the U.S. were disrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one lucky couple in Miami will finally get to tie the knot — at absolutely no cost.

Miami couple Adrian Cameros, 23, and Juana Guzman, also 23, met while attending Miami Coral Park Senior High School in west Miami-Dade County in 2016. They were married in May 2019 and planned a ceremony in front of family and friends for May 2020, however, their plans were disrupted due to the pandemic.

That is until they entered and won an FIU Hospitality video contest.

Now, students and faculty from the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management have planned a full wedding and reception for the couple. According to the school, their students have been planning the wedding for months, seeing to every aspect of the event and securing local vendors, who will also be providing their products and services at no cost.

Cameros and Guzman will tie the knot in front of about 50 family members and friends at FIU Hospitality’s patio space and will follow all social distancing guidelines. Guests and staff will be required to wear masks, and student staff will follow all event health and safety protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to FIU Hospitality, the contest idea was sparked by adjunct professor and local caterer Bill Hansen of Bill Hansen Catering and is being supported by FIU Hospitality professors John Noble Masi and Cristina Moguel.