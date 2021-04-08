Crying in our Pad thai; popular Cooper City eatery closes its doors

Local News

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Another South Florida favorite has closed its doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eddie’s Thai in Cooper City quietly closed its doors this week after more than 5 years in business. Owner Eddie Watana shared the sad news on his Facebook page.

The restaurant, which was situated in the heart of Cooper City, was a go-to thai spot for locals. Eddie always greeted customers with a friendly smile and few jokes. Many of which were posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Eddie’s Thai opened up in 2015, after Watana’s popular Sukhothai restaurant in Fort Lauderdale’s Gateway Shopping Center, closed its doors after 30 years.

The last glass of wine. Its with great sadness we have closed our restaurant after 5.5 years +. We appreciate your support and patronage. Look forward to seeing you again

