Teen killed, 2 others injured after drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County.

According to authorities, three people were shot. Police said all the victims are teenagers.

It happened Wednesday evening in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 115th Avenue.

A teenager was killed and two others injured after a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Upon arrival they found three juvenile males with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Two others, both age 16, were rushed to a nearby hospital, each with a gunshot wound to an extremity, police said.

There has been no update on either of their condition.

Police have yet to release a description of a suspect vehicle and are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.