Teen killed, 2 others injured after drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County.
According to authorities, three people were shot. Police said all the victims are teenagers.
It happened Wednesday evening in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 115th Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 8:40 p.m.
Upon arrival they found three juvenile males with gunshot wounds.
One victim, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Miami-Dade Police.
Two others, both age 16, were rushed to a nearby hospital, each with a gunshot wound to an extremity, police said.
There has been no update on either of their condition.
Police have yet to release a description of a suspect vehicle and are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.