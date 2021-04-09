Inter Miami will now play at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Inter Miami's stadium in Fort Lauderdale now carries the name DRV PINK Stadium as part of a deal with AutoNation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Yet another South Florida stadium name change is now official.

Inter Miami CF’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale is now DRV PNK Stadium as part of a partnership with AutoNation and its cancer awareness and research campaign.

Fort Lauderdale-based AutoNation and the MLS club entering its second MLS season — which just so happens to have pink as a primary color — formally announced the three-year naming rights agreement Friday morning.

“Inter Miami is a purpose-driven organization, and we take great pride in partnering with AutoNation, #154 on the Fortune 500 and a South Florida-based company that is positively impacting our community through a creative national campaign,” Inter Miami Managing Owner Jorge Mas said in a statement. “It’s important as a sports club to take our time to partner with the right brands who not only represent our values but also help us use our platforms and reach to amplify good causes.”

AutoNation will also have branding on the soccer team’s training outfits.

A look at the new AutoNation branding on Inter Miami's training tops. (Photo courtesy of Inter Miami CF)

“DRV PNK Stadium is about raising awareness of a proven mission that has raised over $26 million in the fight against cancer. Our partnership with Inter Miami, one of the most dynamic fútbol clubs, will raise awareness and help fund cancer research,” said Marc Cannon, AutoNation’s EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer “It allows for our collective support of organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Cleveland Clinic, and Moffitt Cancer Center at the national and local levels.”

Inter Miami plays and trains at the 34-acre facility at the site of the former Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which includes the 18,000-seat capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields.

The season-opener at DRV PNK Stadium is scheduled for April 18 against the LA Galaxy, with limited fans allowed to attend.

Stadium naming deals have been coming left and right in recent days.

The Miami Heat’s arena will change From AmericanAirlines Arena to FTX Arena before the next NBA season.

And Marlins Park became loanDepot park at the start of the baseball season earlier this month.