MIAMI – The Miami Marlins’ ballpark is getting a new name.

The team is set to announce the new name on Wednesday.

Andy Slater of 640 Fox Sports Radio was the first to report that the ballpark will be named loanDepot Park.

LoanDepot is a California-based holding company that sells mortgage and non-mortgage lending products.

When the new ownership group took over, they mentioned potential revenue from naming rights for what has been Marlins Park.

The Marlins moved into the new ballpark in 2012.