Judge denies bond for juvenile detention center worker accused of sexual battery while on duty

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A juvenile detention center worker who is accused of sexual battery on an inmate appeared in court on Friday in Miami-Dade County.

Javontate Richardson, 30, was a youth care worker with security responsibilities when a 15-year-old girl in juvenile detention reported him, police said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officers arrested Richardson on Thursday. According to the arrest form, Richardson admitted the victim’s allegations were true.

Miami-Dade County Judge Lody Jean denied his bond on Friday and ordered him to stay away from the victim. Richardson’s defense attorney, Tara O’Brien, filed a plea of not guilty and demanded a trial by jury, records show.

Surveillance video at the state-owned Miami Girl’s Academy, a 30-bed detention center at 3300 NW 27th Ave., corroborates the victim’s report, police said.

Richardson was employed by TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, a government contractor that runs the residential commitment program, according to Amanda Slama, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Miami-Dade County court records show he was arrested for marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver in 2019 and 2018. He was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in 2014 and for uttering a forged instrument and grand theft in 2010. All of the cases were dropped.

Richardson now faces two felony charges: Sexual battery on a minor by an adult and detention facility employee sex misconduct with an inmate.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. They are asking anyone with information to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s special victims bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

