Miami-Dade detention center employee arrested over alleged sex battery of juvenile inmate

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools officers arrested a 30-year-old juvenile detention center employee on Thursday accusing him of sexual battery.

The alleged victim is a 15-year-old girl who was an inmate at the state-owned Miami Girl’s Academy, a 30-bed detention center at 3300 NW 27th Ave.

The teenage girl reported Javontate Richardson to her youth care specialist who notified management. Surveillance video confirmed the girl’s allegations, police said.

According to the arrest form, Richardson admitted the victim’s allegations were true. He faces two felony charges: Sexual battery on a minor by an adult and detention facility employee sex misconduct with an inmate.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. They are asking anyone with information to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s special victims bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.