BSO: 2 teens murdered woman in Dania Beach hotel in December after robbing her

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested two people, including 18-year-old Brandon Gabbidon, and a 17-year-old, in connection with the December murder of a woman at a hotel in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – After a lengthy investigation, Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators said they have arrested two teens for the murder of a woman on Dec. 29, 2020 found inside a hotel room on Stirling Road.

Investigators determined that Brandon Devonte Gabbidon, 18, Miami Gardens, and a 17-year-old Fort Lauderdale robbed the victim, then shot and killed her.

At 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 29, police were called to the Four Points Hotel at 1900 Stirling Road after an employee discovered the body of a woman inside one of the rooms.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they located an adult female unresponsive on the third floor of the hotel,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard on the day of the discovery.

Both teens face a charge of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Ad

(Local 10′s December report after woman’s body discovered.)

Gabbidon is being held in the main jail while the teen, arrested Thursday, April 8, was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing, according to BSO.

The victim’s identity was not released under Marsy’s Law.