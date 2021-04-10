Shooter identified in Deerfield Beach road rage incident

Antonio Lavance Chestnut has been identified as the person who shot into a pickup truck Friday near the Deerfield Beach Pier.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The person identified as the gunman who shot into a pickup truck near the busy Deerfield Beach Pier on Friday afternoon after a case of road rage is facing an attempted murder charge and is being held in the Broward County Main Jail.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Lavance Chestnut, 26, of Deerfield Beach, and another driver began arguing in a road rage incident Friday afternoon near 241 N.E. 21st Ave., close to the Deerfield pier.

Witnesses said the man, later identified as Chestnut, went to his vehicle and got a gun, then fired multiple rounds into a white pickup truck driven by another person.

“A shooting took place outside of one of our restaurants,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “Two individuals having a disagreement about traffic resulted in one pulling out a firearm and firing nine rounds into a vehicle.”

Upon that Chestnut fled, according to Tony. “The only vehicle that was struck was the white pickup truck.”

Tony said he happened to be in the area around 12:49 p.m. when he saw people running.

“I was actually somewhat off duty and driving by when I see about 20-plus people running past my vehicle, which is kind of an indicator. The call had not come out yet. It was just taking place. The first thing I was able to do was put on my tac vest, grab my rifle, and notify the district command on what was occurring.”

Tony said that officers arrived quickly and were able to “box in the environment, track down the suspect and bring him into custody.”

No one was injured, however, the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital after suffering cuts from shattered glass.