DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A white pickup truck was shot up Friday afternoon in Deerfield Beach.

Sky 10 was above the area of A1A and East Hillsboro Boulevard shortly after 1:45 p.m. as the pickup truck was still parked at the scene. Multiple bullet holes in the windshield were visible.

Authorities confirmed that one person was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.