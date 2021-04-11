Local News

Miami-Dade School District releases tentative schedule, locations for 2021 high school graduation ceremonies

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Education
,
Miami-Dade County
Carvalho prepares to follow CDC guidelines when reopening schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s April, which means graduation season is right around the corner.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted a tentative schedule for all MDCPS high school graduation ceremonies.

Also included were the locations for each event.

The tweet with the schedule can be seen below.

According to Carvalho, safety protocols and procedures will be sent out to students and families after being reviewed by the district’s Medical & Health Task Force.

Graduation ceremonies will take place between Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday June 9, assuming the schedule is not changed.

There are nine locations being utilized by the district for the graduations of 65 schools.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: