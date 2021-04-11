Miami-Dade School District releases tentative schedule, locations for 2021 high school graduation ceremonies

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s April, which means graduation season is right around the corner.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted a tentative schedule for all MDCPS high school graduation ceremonies.

Also included were the locations for each event.

The tweet with the schedule can be seen below.

Tentative graduation schedule for @MDCPS' Class of 2021. Health & safety protocols will be presented to the Medical & Health Task Force for input. Final schedule and protocols will be provided to all high schools for dissemination to students and families shortly thereafter. pic.twitter.com/pmfVvJKejJ — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 11, 2021

According to Carvalho, safety protocols and procedures will be sent out to students and families after being reviewed by the district’s Medical & Health Task Force.

Graduation ceremonies will take place between Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday June 9, assuming the schedule is not changed.

There are nine locations being utilized by the district for the graduations of 65 schools.