Miami-Dade, Broward schools to have in-person graduations this June, superintendents say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After cancellation of graduation ceremonies last year because of coronavirus restrictions, both Miami-Dade County Schools and Broward County Public Schools announced plans to celebrate its high-school graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed in-person graduations

“We will be publishing this weekend graduation schedules inclusive of locations, but I can tell you that graduations in Miami Dade will take place physically for every single high school and they will take place between June 1 and June 9,” he said during an afternoon news conference.

He said the district will use three locations around Florida International University and Miami Dade Youth Fair grounds that provide enough space for proper social distancing.

At the end of March, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) announced its schedule of graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 with ceremonies taking place June 4 through 10.

Dates, times and locations of the ceremonies for 48 high schools, technical colleges and education centers across the District are available at browardschools.com/BCPS2021Grads.

Current plans are for BCPS graduates to each receive two tickets for guests to attend to ensure compliance with restrictions for capacity and health and safety guidelines, according to BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie.

He cautioned, however, that plans for each school’s graduation ceremony remain in progress and are subject to change, as health and safety guidelines, and other mandates are updated.