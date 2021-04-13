Man faces attempted murder charge after road rage incident

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man is facing an attempted murder charge following a road rage incident that injured another man.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. April 1 in the 8400 block of Pines Boulevard.

Police said officers arrived at the scene that afternoon to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the suspect, later identified as Anthony Jean, 21, fled west on Pine Boulevard after the shooting in a dark gray SUV, possibly a Lexus.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, although it’s unclear what caused Jean to become angry at the other driver.

Police said a Good Samaritan and responding officers rendered aid to the victim before Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel transported him to a nearby hospital.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Jean was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Broward County Main Jail.