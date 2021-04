PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Pembroke Pines. Officers are searching for the gunman.

Officers responded to Pines Boulevard near Northwest 84th Avenue. The motive appeared to be road rage, a spokesperson from the Pembroke Pines Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Officers are searching for a man who was in a silver Lexus sports utility vehicle when he headed westbound on Pines Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

