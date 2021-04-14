Dashcam video from FHP patrol car shows wild moments after I-95 traffic stop

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dashcam video from a Florida Highway Patrol car shows dramatic moments after a traffic stop on southbound I-95.

A trooper stopped a car that was driving erratically on I-95 southbound and Ives Dairy Road. The video shows a trooper jumping backward out of the way as a driver speeds off after the stop.

It happened on Friday, April 9 around 8:30 p.m. The trooper then follows the speeding driver and realizes he’s pulled off at the next exit. There’s smoke in the distance off the Miami Gardens exit and the car has crashed. It is then that the trooper arrives near the car, jumps out of his cruiser and pulls the driver who is injured out of the vehicle as backup arrives on the scene.

Fire rescue transported the driver, identified as 19-year-old Leonardo Raxach, to the hospital. After a search of Raxach’s car, they found drugs, including LSD and MDMA (also called Ecstasy or Molly), an airsoft gun modified to look like a real pistol, and a loaded high caliber magazine for a rifle.

Now out of the hospital, but still in a wheelchair, Raxach briefly appear in court facing multiple drug charges and one for resisting an officer on Wednesday.

The FHP trooper works with a special criminal interdiction team that is currently focusing on I-95 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties because of a spike in violence on the highways, including multiple recent shootings.