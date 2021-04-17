Coral Springs father tried to strangle son because Zoom class was too loud, according to police

Richard Cunningham, 53, of Coral Springs, was arrested and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after police say he tried to strangle his son over noise from a Zoom class.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A Coral Springs man, who police said put his son in a chokehold and attempted to strangle him, is facing domestic battery charges. Richard Steven Cunningham, 53, allegedly got violent after he told his 21-year-old son to turn down the volume on a school class on Zoom because it was too loud.

Police were called to a home in the 10600 block of Northwest 16th Court on Tuesday, April 13, at 1:15 p.m., where the 21-year-old victim said when he didn’t oblige, Cunningham picked up a chair and smashed a glass table where he was sitting.

According to the arrest report, Cunningham then grabbed his son by the face, threw him to the ground and tried to stick his thumbs in his eyes. Police said he then proceeded to put the victim in a chokehold, strangling him.

The victim told police that he was struggling to breathe and that his father only released him when he said, “But, I’m your son.”

Coral Springs police surrounded the home and demanded Cunningham come out. After multiple demands, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Investigators said that Cunningham would not give any statements about the incident to tell his side of the story, but the victim provided photographs and a recording that corroborated the events. Also, the scene inside the house was consistent with what the victim had described, investigators said.

He faces a charge of domestic battery by strangulation and his bond was set at $10,000. On Wednesday, a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Cunningham.

The victim was taken to Broward Health-Coral Springs where he was treated to cuts on his body from glass from the table.

Police also discovered that Cunningham had an active no-bond warrant for trespassing.