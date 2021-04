BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Pompano Beach man remains behind bars in connection to a violent attack on a minor.

18-year-old Dante Venzen was taken into custody in March and appeared before a judge Saturday.

He was booked into jail on a county of sexual battery on a minor.

A bond court judge set bail at $150,000.

Venzen was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim, or any minors.