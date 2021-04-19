1 killed, 6 injured in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and six others injured Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, six passengers from one vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported one other person inside the vehicle to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. That person died at the hospital a short time later.

Zabaleta said the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled the area.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released, however Zabaleta said “all of the parties involved were adults.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.