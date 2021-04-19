Brickell City Centre becomes Miami’s unlikely hub for all things sustainable and eco-friendly

MIAMI – For those looking to support eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives right during the days leading up to Earth Day, but don’t know where to begin, Brickell may just be a great place to start.

Brickell City Centre, located in the heart of Brickell, is featuring month-long events and activations in honor of Earth Day, which falls on Thursday, April 22. Their activations range from a textile recycling drive and sustainable pop-up shops to an Earth Day meditation, and an activism art studio for children and families.

Below, we’ve rounded up their Earth Day initiatives for 2021.

Now until May 2 - Pop-Ins at Brickell City Centre:

Brickell City Centre is bringing back its activation, “Pop-Ins @ BCC,” which features small businesses for a limited time. For its Earth Month iteration, “The Pop-Ins: Sustainably Chic,” all of the featured businesses are local, sustainable, and/or ethically sourced. Plus, most of them are founded by women. The featured brands include Thrifts + Threads, The Native Guy, Normou, Link’d, Pitusa, and more.

Ad

Now until May 2, the pop-up shops will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Now until May 2 - Clothing Donation Drive:

Now until May 2, Brickell City Centre will be home to a neighborhood clothing donation drop-off benefitting Dress for Success/Suited for Success and American Textile Recycling Services. Dress for Success is a Miami-based non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Ad

Dress for Success/Suited for Success will be accepting business-appropriate clothing and accessories including gently worn suits, career appropriate shoes, handbags, jewelry, and other related items.

Furthermore, American Textile Recycling Services, a national donation bin operator, will be accepting all types of clothing and fabrics which they will recycle (rather than ending up in our landfills).

All donations can be dropped off on Level 2 of Brickell City Centre near Zara from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

April 22 - Earth Day Yoga and Meditation:

On Earth Day, April 22, Brickell City Centre and yoga instructor Alec Spivack will be hosting a free yoga class and guided meditation intended to ground those who attend (and connect them to Mother Nature). “Come prepared to elevate and align your chakras during this one-hour session,” says the class description. And, as an added bonus, participants will receive a Brickell City Centre yoga mat. The class begins at 8 a.m. For more information, click here.

Ad

April 22 - April 24 - Children’s Planet Patrol “Artivism” Art Studio:

In partnership with the nonprofit Planet Patrol, Brickell City Centre will host a free, hands-on “Artivism” Art Studio under Brickell City Centre’s “Gather” family programming platform. Kids will learn about climate change, pollution, and animal rights and then create their own activist artwork with recycled materials. The artwork will be displayed throughout the mall to continue raising awareness. To ensure social distancing, there is a capacity of 10 kids at a time. The art studio will take place on Level 3 near Pandora, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. For more information, click here.