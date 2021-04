Miami-Dade firefighters respond to a fire on Monday morning in Pinewood.

PINEWOOD, Fla. – Firefighters found a person dead on Monday morning, as a fire burned a trailer in Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the fire near the intersection of Northwest 98th Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue.

The trailer was parked in an empty lot.

This is a developing story.

