Investigation ongoing after body found inside camper engulfed in flames

One person was found dead inside a trailer that caught fire.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Northwest Miami-Dade made a deadly discovery after being called to a fire.

SKY10 was over what was left of a camper or some sort of RV.

Police said a call came in at approximately 10 a.m. Monday in reference to a fire at the corner for Northwest 98th Street and 8th Avenue.

That fire eventually spread and climbed a nearby tree.

The camper was also parked right behind a duplex, which appeared to have escaped any serious damage.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames, a body was found.

Arson investigators and homicide detectives were called to the scene, eventually speaking to neighbors.

Firefighters had to come back after some hotspots flared back up.

Authorities have not said whether someone was living in that camper or released any information regarding the identity of the body.

Police said it’s still too soon to suspect foul play.