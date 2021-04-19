Police: Man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing boss at Miami warehouse

MIAMI – A South Florida man is being held without bond after he stabbed his boss Friday at a warehouse in Miami, authorities said.

Juan De Leon, 57, was arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with the stabbing that was reported just before 9 a.m. that morning at 1930 NW 23rd St.

The address comes back to the Nickey Gregory Company, a produce wholesaler.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim sitting in a chair and bleeding from his neck.

Police said witnesses were applying pressure to the victim’s wound and told officers that the suspect was inside of an office across from them.

The victim was then taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police, however, said the victim was alert and told officers that he and De Leon had gotten into an argument before getting into a physical altercation.

He said De Leon then pulled out a knife and began stabbing him multiple times.

He said De Leon told him, “I hope you die!” as he stabbed him.

According to the arrest report, co-workers separated the men during the fight and one co-worker placed a pallet in front of the door to the room De Leon went inside to prevent him from fleeing or hurting anyone else.

One of the witnesses told detectives that the initial argument ensued because the victim had ordered De Leon to do something and De Leon refused.

Authorities said De Leon invoked his right to remain silent.

According to the arrest report, the victim suffered stab wounds to the left side of his neck, left breast and left elbow.

The knife was recovered at the scene.

De Leon is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.