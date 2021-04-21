Police chase begins in Miami-Dade, ends in Broward

MIAMI – The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz nearly hit a police motorman on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County and sped away to a parking building in Broward County.

The police chase began on the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects Miami’s Brickell area with Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. It ended in Dania Beach.

The driver was speeding while traveling northbound on Interstate 95, exited at Stirling Road, got back on I-95 northbound, and took the exit at Griffin Road.

The driver headed westbound on Griffin Road and turned left into the Airport-Griffin/Tri-Rail Station area, west of I-95, and drove into the station’s parking garage.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found the white Mercedes-Benz and not the driver at first. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area.

This is a developing story.