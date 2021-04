NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police are asking for the public’s help in reuniting a young girl with her family after she was found alone.

The police department tweeted a picture of the toddler just before 7 a.m. Wednesday and said she had been found in the lobby of an apartment building at 2150 NE 169th St.

Anyone with information about the child’s identity or information about her parents is asked to call the police department at 305-949-5500, ext. 637.