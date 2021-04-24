Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash involving white Mercedes-Benz

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – MiamI-Dade police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash.

Derek Mann said one moment he saw a man looking at products in the Miami Gun Show and the next he was dying on Saturday in Miami-Dade County’s University Park neighborhood.

Mann, of Pompano Beach, said he came out of Tamiami Park and was traveling westbound to the Florida Turnpike at 112th Avenue when he saw the man dart across Coral Way from the northern sidewalk.

“The guy ran in front of us to cross the street from the bus stop. We hit the breaks. The other guy hit him probably going 50 to 60 miles-per-hour, swerved around, and just took off,” Mann said.

Police officers and paramedics respond to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday in Miami-Dade County. (Photo courtesy of Derek Mann)

Mann, 41, said the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash was in a white two-door Mercedes-Benz with tinted windows and fled westbound on Coral Way.

“The guy flew into the air about 20 feet in front of us and slid to his death,” Mann said.

Mann said when he heard the vehicle accelerate, he called 911.