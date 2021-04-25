BMW owner jumps onto moving car after woman steals it from Las Olas Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jonathan Semerene thought he could leave his car running in the parking lot of a kava bar on East Las Olas Boulevard while he quickly ran in to pick up a drink. But, around 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, as he was paying, he looked out the window and saw a woman backing out of Kavasutra Kava Bar in his orange BMW.

That’s when Semerene, 25, made the decision to run out of the store and jump onto the hood of the car to stop the driver.

Surveillance video shows a woman walk up to the car, get in and reverse out of the parking lot.

People on balconies took cell phone video believing it was a joke, or perhaps a fight between a couple, as they saw a man riding on the hood of the BMW down Las Olas Boulevard. But it was no joke.

Semerene spoke to Local 10 News with a play-by-play of some frightening events.

He said he stayed on top of the hood for about a quarter of a mile remembering that the woman wasn’t driving fast, but she was swerving in an attempt to get him to fall off of the car.

When the woman’s accomplice pulled up, that’s when things got even scarier, he said.

“He drew his weapon and told me to get off the hood of the vehicle, which I did at that point because that was a battle I wasn’t going to win,” Semerene said.