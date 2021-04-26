Caught on camera: Fist fights break out at Miami International Airport, Gate D14

MIAMI, Fla. – Fist fights broke out Sunday afternoon in the American Airlines terminal of the Miami International Airport.

Video shot by a person inside the terminal shows the melee near gate D14 involving two different groups of people.

A witness told Local 10 News that the scuffle started over seats available on the plane and that seven people were involved.

In the video, other passengers and people in the terminal area can be heard calling for security and also pleading for the fighting to stop.

The witness said that airport police showed up and stayed for over an hour.

Miami-Dade police told Local 10 News that they responded to the scene, but the victims did not want to press charges.

According to MDPD, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was later identified by police as 20-year-old Jameel Tremain Decquir.

Three other suspects wanted by police remain at large.

