Woman accused of drugging men in Miami-Dade to steal cash and jewelry

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in Miami is facing charges after investigators say she plotted multiple schemes to steal cash and jewelry from unsuspecting men across Miami-Dade County.

Sydney Compston faced a judge in a Miami-Dade County courtroom Monday on new charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Compston met the victim at Sugar, a rooftop bar and lounge in Brickell, back in August of 2019. Then, the two left the bar and went to the man’s apartment nearby. The victim told police he and Compston started having a few drinks. The arrest affidavit states, “After a few minutes, they went into his bedroom where the victim went into a deep sleep.”

Hours later he woke up feeling like he had been drugged and noticed that his Rolex watch and $2,000 in cash had all been stolen — with Compston nowhere to be found.

However, Compston evaded law enforcement for almost two years. That is, until earlier this month, when she was arrested and charged with grand theft for a different, but similar case.

She bonded out of jail on those charges. However, was arrested once again Saturday while she was at Komodo, a restaurant and bar in Brickell.

Compston has paid her bond on this latest case, as well. However, Local 10 just learned she has been charged in yet another grand theft case and might remain behind bars Monday.