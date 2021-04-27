Teen charged as adult in deadly New Year’s crash back in court, hoping to be granted bond

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The teenager who has been charged as an adult in a deadly New Year’s Day crash was back in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday.

Prosecutors argue it’s obvious the community was not safe back in January when the deadly crash happened.

They said if 16-year-old Alex Garcia, who is being charged as adult, is allowed out of jail before his trial, there’s no guarantee he won’t get behind the wheel again and do more harm.

The aftermath tells a tragic story.

Four people were killed when an SUV doing well over 100 miles per hour t-boned them at 79th Avenue and Flagler Street.

Prosecutors said Smith didn’t have a driver’s license, had alcohol and marijuana in his system and didn’t hit the brake until a second before the crash.

Two teenagers in the SUV with Smith suffered “life-changing” and “disfiguring injuries,” according to prosecutors.

Garcia, who essentially had to be cut from the driver’s seat, walked away from the crash virtually unscathed.

