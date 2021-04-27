Vizcaya Museum unveils new flood mitigation system ahead of hurricane season

MIAMI – After a powerful hurricane left devastating damage to Miami’s historic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, the historic estate has unveiled a flood mitigation system they hope will prevent any future water damage.

The unveiling of the new system, Tuesday, comes after the historic estate, which dates back to the early 20th century, suffered extensive flooding during Hurricane Irma nearly four years ago. The stunning estate, although beautiful, was devastated after hurricane Irma due to severe flooding.

Now, with the next hurricane season beginning just weeks away, they have set up a brand new flood mitigation system designed to keep this historic site dry in the event of another major storm.

One by one, workers at the historic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens took the wraps off their new flood-prevention system known as the “Tiger Dam.”

“So the beauty of this system is that it’s temporary,” explains Vizcaya Museum and Gardens Deputy Director, Ian Simpkins.

Simpkins says the “Tiger Dam” system was chosen in part because of its flexibility, as well as durability.

“The beauty of this system, as opposed to others that we looked at, is because it does have ‘give’ to it, because it’s inflated with water,’” says Simpkins. “So, if something hits it, it’s not going to dent or break.”

The fact that it’s temporary and has a certain amount of “give’ to it is an important consideration for the historical site, which was left covered with water following the hurricane.