Police won’t pursue investigation after dispute at Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police circulated images in hopes of finding a man involved in a “physical struggle” and what they had called a possible abduction at Miami International Airport.

The agency now says that the man and woman involved have been identified and that there won’t be a criminal investigation into the incident.

“The parties involved have been identified and located. With the assistance of Las Vegas Police Department, it was determined there will not be a criminal investigation conducted into this incident,” Miami-Dade police said in a news release.

Investigators had said an anonymous 911 call alerted them to the physical struggle between a man and woman around 10:39 p.m. Monday on the departure level of the airport, near Door #23.

Police say the man forced the woman into a silver 2014 Mazda station wagon with the license plate QCJA81, which then drove off.