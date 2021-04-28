Parents who pulled children from controversial Centner Academy were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

MIAMI – There is a new controversy at Centner Academy, a private school in Miami.

First came news of a message warning against getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now Local 10 News has learned about contracts that parents who left the school were forced to sign.

The school sent staff and faculty a letter, urging them to hold off, for now, on getting vaccinated.

They were also asked to fill out a form, stating, “If you make the decision to take this experimental drug after April 22, you will not be allowed to return to work at Centner Academy.”

Parents have had different reactions to the letter about the policy, which says:

“...It appears that those who have received the injections may be transmitting something from their bodies to those with whom they come in contact…may impact reproductive systems, fertility...and development in women and children.”

Some parents have said they support the approach.

