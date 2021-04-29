Police: 5 people shot, rushed to hospital after gathering at Miami home

MIAMI – Five people were initially rushed to two separate hospitals on Wednesday following a mass shooting.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at a residence located near the intersection of Northwest 85th Street and 22nd Avenue at approximately 9:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed both to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Authorities said the man was listed in critical condition while the woman was in stable condition.

Police said that shortly after that, North Shore Medical Center advised that three gunshot victims arrived at its emergency room as well.

They were all rushed to Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

Police said it was determined that all five victims were involved in the shooting that occurred at the original scene that officers responded to.

Ad

According to Miami-Dade police, initial investigations revealed there was some kind of party or gathering at the residence where the shooting took place.