Mysterious situation in Coconut Grove as thousands of expensive fish suddenly die outside several homes

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – A real fishy mystery in Coconut Grove after thousands of pricy koi fish have turned up dead over the past couple weeks in several homes.

The impacted homeowners are devastated, and heart broken.

We’re not talking about a couple of fish or even hundreds of fish, we’re talking about thousands of fish that, all of a sudden, have turned up dead.

The scary thing is that the issue has been repeating itself at different homes here Coconut Grove over the past several weeks, and everyone wants to know why.

Lee Marks and his family were very upset to find that the koi and other exotic fish that lived in their pond turned up dead Saturday morning.

“All these beautiful coy fish and other fish just dead,” he said. “It’s just awful. It’s horrible.”

Now Marks, like many others, wants to find out the reason

“They just all don’t die at once like that,” he said.

