As part of our new “Don’t Trash Our Treasure” initiative, we want to get you involved with helping to clean up our beaches and natural resources.

Below is a list of some volunteer groups. The links will take you to more information about how to get involved:

Bye Bye Plastic Foundation

Clean this Beach Up

Clean Miami Beach

Debris Free Oceans

Fill A Bag

Miami Waterkeeper

Send it 4 the Sea

Sunny Isles Beach Clean Up

Surfrider Miami

