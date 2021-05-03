Do you still need a mask? It depends where in South Florida you go.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Jennifer Macku owns The Place hair salon in Deerfield Beach and plans to let customers come in maskless.

She says, with most of her clients vaccinated, it’s time.

“We do all the right things. We’ve moved all the chairs around. We’ve social distanced. We know our clients. We would never allow anyone in here sick,” she said.

Effective immediately, any remaining local governmental COVID-19 restrictions are done in Florida, thanks to a new order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

Mayors in Broward and Miami-Dade counties have said they were blindsided by the move, and criticized it as coming too early.

While local mask orders had technically been in place, they lost their power back in September when the governor ordered local governments to stop fining people for breaking the rules in public.

Then, in March, he ordered them to stop fining businesses.

Businesses can still require mask-wearing as part of their own rules, and many national companies will do that.