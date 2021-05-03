Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends all local COVID-19 orders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he is using his executive powers to terminate all local COVID-19 orders, effective immediately.

During a news conference at a St. Petersburg restaurant, the governor also signed a bill limiting the state’s and local governments’ ability to shut down businesses and schools during an emergency.

“The bill ensures that neither the state or local governments can close businesses or keep kids out of in-person instruction unless they satisfy a demanding and continuous justification,” he said.

DeSantis said the bill was “evidence-based.”

“I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point -- if you’re saying that, you really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines,” he said. “You don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe in the science. We’ve embraced the vaccines. We’ve embraced the science on it.”

During the news conference at The Big Catch at Salt Creek, the governor criticized other states’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as strict regulations imposed in certain cities in the Sunshine State.

He used Washington, D.C.’s ban on dancing at weddings as one example of an area where he believes leaders have taken restrictions too far.

