Altercation between uncle and nephew leads to deadly shooting inside Miami Gardens apartment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A large police presence gathered in Miami Gardens as detectives began conducting a death investigation after officers discovered a dead body.

The victim in is a 39-year-old man.

According to police, the incident began as an altercation between an uncle and his nephew that led to shots being fired.

The crime scene was located inside The Crossings apartment complex in Miami Gardens, not far from the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Police in Miami Gardens on the scene of a homicide investigation after a dead body was found inside an apartment. (WPLG)

Officers from the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to the apartment complex just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, inside one of the units.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the victim’s death, and were at the scene speaking with witnesses well into the evening.