Mystery surrounds remarkably low amount of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Haiti

CAP-HAITIEN, HAITI – Haiti has one of the lowest death rates from COVID-19 in the world, and scientists are mystified about why.

Most people have given up on masks, or don’t believe the virus is real.

Large crowds, dancing and music on a warm Friday night in Cap-Haitien.

Locals call the city O-Cap, one of the country’s largest and most attractive for young adults.

People still greet each other by shaking hands, with no social distancing. Restaurants don’t require facial coverings.

It’s a world that we in the United States knew before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weeks into the initial spread of the virus, Haitian President Jovenel Moise said, “Some decisions we made early. We decided to completely shut down the country for four months.”

But scientists say even that doesn’t explain Haiti’s stunningly low COVID-19 death rates.

