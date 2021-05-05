University of Miami taking steps to rename buildings honoring those with racist pasts, such as George Merrick

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – There is a growing controversy in Coral Gables.

One of the city’s founding fathers has a history of racism, and now there’s an ongoing debate over what to do about his name, which is all over the city.

George Merrick is well-known for his work in South Florida.

He is widely regarded as the man who created Coral gables and is one of the founders of the University of Miami.

As the chair of the Dade County Planning Board, he pushed segregationist ideals, and helped create an opportunity gap between White and Black Miamians that still exists today.

Now, while Merrick’s name remains one of the most visible in Coral Gables, part of the University of Miami campus will be changing that.

Miles Pendleton was part of a group of students and university faculty who sent a letter to the school’s administration, asking them to rename buildings whose namesakes had unmistakably racist pasts, like George Merrick.

“He was racist, segregationist,” Pendleton said. “He had actually proposed what he described as a ‘Slum Clearance/Negro Clearance’ plan which would remove black workers from Miami and create segregated homes and villages outside of Miami.”

