Can’t wait until June? Mayweather vs. Paul are going face-to-face in Miami sooner than you think

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Boxing Legend and Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather is making his return to the ring in an exhibition against social media star Logan Paul in June, but it turns out the stars will be squaring off way before.

Fans, get ready for this: On Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m., Paul and Mayweather will be going face-to-face at a special media event at Miami’s very own Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which is where the actual SHOWTIME PPV event will be taking place on Sunday, June 6.

The all-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Mayweather, and social media sensation Paul will meet face-to-face at a media event photo-op on Thursday ahead of their special exhibition that headlines the blockbuster SHOWTIME PPV in June.

it’s finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.



LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

Thursday’s media event will also feature a special appearance by former NFL star and Miami-native Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who will compete against an opponent to be named in an undercard fight on June 6. This will be Johnson’s boxing debut.

Ad

Plus, two additional major bouts are going to be announced soon, who will also be fighting on June 6.

Miami native and former NFL star Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) will be fighting in an exhibition bout against a TBD celebrity/athlete on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium:



Story: https://t.co/9Ry3APVe8Y — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 3, 2021

Although Thursday’s photo event is for the media-only, we’ve got the scoop on how exactly you can watch the fight on June 6.