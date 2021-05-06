Partly Cloudy icon
Can’t wait until June? Mayweather vs. Paul are going face-to-face in Miami sooner than you think

Here’s how to get tickets to the Flloyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Nicole Lopez-Alvar
, Digital Journalist

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather to fight at Hard Rock Stadium
Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather to fight at Hard Rock Stadium (Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Boxing Legend and Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather is making his return to the ring in an exhibition against social media star Logan Paul in June, but it turns out the stars will be squaring off way before.

Fans, get ready for this: On Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m., Paul and Mayweather will be going face-to-face at a special media event at Miami’s very own Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which is where the actual SHOWTIME PPV event will be taking place on Sunday, June 6.

The all-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Mayweather, and social media sensation Paul will meet face-to-face at a media event photo-op on Thursday ahead of their special exhibition that headlines the blockbuster SHOWTIME PPV in June.

Thursday’s media event will also feature a special appearance by former NFL star and Miami-native Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who will compete against an opponent to be named in an undercard fight on June 6. This will be Johnson’s boxing debut.

Plus, two additional major bouts are going to be announced soon, who will also be fighting on June 6.

Although Thursday’s photo event is for the media-only, we’ve got the scoop on how exactly you can watch the fight on June 6.

